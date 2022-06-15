Villano Antillano (Photo: Daniel Bomb)

WARNER CHAPPEL MUSIC (WCM) has inked a global co-publishing deal with Puerto Rican rapper VILLANO ANTILLANO. ANTILLANO is known as one of the leaders of the queer music movement in Latin Urban.

U.S. Latin & Latin America VP/A&R LAZ HERNANDEZ said, "VILLANO is a raw and authentic artist transforming the Latin music industry and inspiring a new generation of artists and songwriters. She’s created an entire movement that sheds light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community and continues to elevate queer representation in the urbano space. We're thrilled to welcome her to WARNER CHAPPELL and look forward to helping her expand her reach even more."

ANTILLANO added, "Queer people need to feel like they can be their true, authentic selves and I want to use my music as a channel to help inspire and uplift. I’m very excited to be joining WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, and with the support from GUSTAVO, LAZ and the team, I know I can continue speaking my truth."

ANTILLANO's manager ANDRES VELA said, "VILLANO’s approach to music is as defiant and irreverent as it is magnetic and revolutionary and I’m overjoyed that she joined the WARNER CHAPPELL family. We are looking forward to working together to amplify the amazing VILLANO ANTILLANO project."

