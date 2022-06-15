Betley

RCA RECORDS VP/Licensing & Soundtracks JULIA BETLEY has moved to WARNER RECORDS as SVP/Creative Sync Licensing, reporting to EVP/Brand Partnerships & Sync CLAUDIA BUTZKY and based in WARNER's LOS ANGELES headquarters.

BUTZKY said, "JULIA has a deep understanding of how a magic combination of music and image can propel storytelling in dramatic and meaningful ways. She has a proven track record of success across multiple platforms and genres, and she’ll be a fantastic asset to our team as we find original and inventive opportunities for our artists. We’re excited to welcome her into the WARNER RECORDS family."

BETLEY added, "WARNER RECORDS is home to an incredibly dynamic roster of artists, which makes my job really exciting. I look forward to working with all this great music and some of the best creatives in the business. I love what can happen when music and visuals come together to tell a story and create an amazing experience, and finding those special sync opportunities for artists is what drives me. Thanks to CLAUDIA, TOM, and AARON for this wonderful opportunity."

