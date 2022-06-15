Enters 'Danger Zone'

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired the catalog of OSCAR-winning songwriter TOM WHITLOCK in what the company describes as a "multi-million-dollar deal." WHITLOCK's credits include the hits "Danger Zone" and "Take My Breath Away" from "TOP GUN."

WHITLOCK said, "I'm thrilled that my songs are continuing to find new audiences and pleased that my catalog will now be in the hands of a company like PRIMARY WAVE who will continue to care for my music and keep my legacy alive moving forward in time.”

“We are excited to acquire the legendary catalog of renowned songwriter TOM WHITLOCK,” said PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC Pres. JUSTIN SHUKAT. “His classic song ‘Danger Zone’ proves that legendary songs will stand the test of time as it has found new audiences upon the release of TOP GUN: MAVERICK. 30 years later, the song is once again climbing the charts showing the staying power of a truly iconic piece of music.”

