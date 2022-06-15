It's Back

After a two-year hiatus, TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE's LIVE ON THE GREEN free concert event will return on LABOR DAY weekend, SEPTEMBER 1-5 at NASHVILLE’S PUBLIC SQUARE PARK.

“In 2020, we turned to our NASHVILLE listeners to help Save Our Airwaves,” said TUNED-IN BROADCASTING President LESTER TURNER. “We were humbled by the way the community stepped up to keep the music playing on NASHVILLE’S Independent Radio. Today, on 615 DAY, LIGHTNING 100 celebrates all things local, delivering on our commitment to serve our community -- which includes presenting LIVE ON THE GREEN as a free multi-day festival again in 2022.”

The full lineup and schedule will be announced shortly, with the station set to exclusively announce the first bands to join the lineup TODAY as part of its 615 DAY celebration.

While the event is free, upgrades are being offered for purchase starting FRIDAY (6/17) at 10a (CT). Check here for more information.





