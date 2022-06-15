Manning (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

ESPN is expanding its deal with PEYTON MANNING's OMAHA PRODUCTIONS to add a slate of six podcasts, three of which will be launching on JUNE 20th.

The new podcasts include (very) longtime NBA star VINCE CARTER's "THE VC SHOW," co-hosted by ROS GOLD-OWUNDE; influencer RACHEL DEMITA's "COURTSIDE CLUB"; and KATIE MOX's "MOXIE BETS" sports betting show, all to debut on MONDAY (6/20); ESPN college football analyst GREG MCELROY's "ALWAYS COLLEGE FOOTBALL" (JULY 5th); PITTSBURGH STEELERS DT CAM HEYWARD's "THE CAM HEYWARD SHOW" (JULY 11th); and MANNING's brother COOPER hosting "SOUP WITH COOP" (JULY 18th).

“This new project with OMAHA PRODUCTIONS will allow us to offer an even more in-depth experience for fans across our ever-expanding podcast library,” said ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO. “We are thrilled to extend this already successful partnership into the audio space with the launch of these first six titles led by so many engaging personalities, with much more to follow.”

"One of the best parts of the MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL show (the "MANNINGCast," on which PEYTON and ELI MANNING watch the game with celebrity guests) is getting to talk about a sport I love with other folks who share the same passion for the game," said MANNING. "With this audio network, we want to deliver those same entertaining and informative conversations from a great crew of folks at OMAHA AUDIO, who are not only informed but genuinely love the sports and topics they cover."

