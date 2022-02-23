Last Day To Register And Vote

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST has announced the addition of JESSIE BAYLIN and PJ WESTERN to the performance roster. They join a list of artists including BRUCE SUDANO, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, CERAMIC ANIIMAL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, DELTA SPIRIT, EMPTY POCKETS, GAVIN DEGRAW, ILLITERATE LIGHT, KT TUNSTALL, MICHAEL MCARTHUR, MIYA FOLICK, MYRON ELKINS, NIKKI LANE, PAULO NUTINI, SAM FENDER, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and THE SULLY BAND. The annual event takes place in BOULDER, CO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, AUGUST 3rd through 5th. Evening shows are held at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

In addition, iHEARTRADIO Triple A KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER morning host BRET SAUNDERS will be conducting a keynote interview with STEVE EARLE on AUGUST 3rd. The event concludes on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, with The Triple A Awards luncheon. Voting is limited to those in the professional Triple A community and ends TODAY, JUNE 15th.

TODAY (6/15) is the last day to register for $449. The price increases to $499 from JUNE 16th through JULY 22nd. Register by clicking here.

ALL ACCESS is the media sponsor for the event.

