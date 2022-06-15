Parton (Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton)

Representatives for DOLLY PARTON announced TODAY (6/15) that the Country music legend is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER (VUMC) in NASHVILLE. It's her second gift of that size to VANDERBILT, following her 2020 donation to support research surrounding a cure for CORONAVIRUS (NET NEWS 4/1/20). She also previously made a donation to VUMC'S MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in honor of her niece, who was successfully treated for leukemia there.

Said PARTON of her most recent donation, "I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."

“We are deeply honored by DOLLY’s contribution to our research mission,” said MARK DENISON, MD, a VANDERBILT professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

