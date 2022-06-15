Lemonis, left, and Schwartz (Photos: Ed Rode)

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company and music rights acquisition platform ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has expanded its creative and administrative teams with two new hires. TONY LEMONIS joins as Sr. Data Analyst, while ALANNAH SCHWARTZ comes aboard as Catalog Mgr.

LEMONIS comes to ENDURANCE with nearly 10 years of experience in research and data analysis, has an extensive background in both the financial and media industries and has contributed analyses to podcasts, radio programming, books and documentaries. SCHWARTZ is a recent graduate of NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY, and previously worked as Licensing Coord, at ME GUSTA MUSIC.

« see more Net News