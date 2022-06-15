Hoornbeek

Dr. CORBIN HOORNBEEK, a prominent figure in Christian higher education and world missions for nearly 30 years, has been unanimously selected by the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN – ST. PAUL (UNW) Board of Trustees as the school's ninth President, also overseeing NORTHWESTERN MEDIA, operator of several Contemporary Christian radio stations in the MIDWEST.



HOORNBEEK was most recently VP/University Advancement at AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY and spent over a decade prior to that as a major gift officer with missions agency THE NAVIGATORS.



“As I began to explore the history and ethos of the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN, everything that I read resonated with my personal commitment and calling to develop Christian leaders,” HOORNBEEK said. “Throughout my interactions with the university’s faculty, staff, students, and board members, those words have come to life. Over its 120-year history, NORTHWESTERN has remained true to its mission, unwavering in its commitment to CHRIST-centered academic excellence and to equipping the next generation of GOD-honoring leaders for our homes, churches, communities, and the world in the classroom and over the airwaves. I humbly step into this role on the shoulders of the great and faithful leaders who have gone before, and I look forward to doing so with the leading of the Holy Spirit.”

