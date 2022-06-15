Goldberg, Scholz, Kessler, Piomelli

JOHN SCHOLZ, TYLER GOLDBERG, and SIMON KESSLER have launched MAISON ARTS, a boutique publishing house, in partnership with RG INVESTMENTS. The company has also signed a worldwide publishing deal with KOBALT MUSIC.

MAISON ARTS is a sister company of JET MANAGEMENT, started by JOHN SCHOLZ and TYLER GOLDBERG in 2020, adding KESSLER, who worked with SCHOLZ and GOLDBERG at C3 PRESENTS prior to their starting JET. Also joining the MAISON ARTS team is Head Of A&R LIVIA PIOMELLI, who comes aboard from BIG NOISE MUSIC GROUP.

In a joint statement, SCHOLZ, GOLDBERG and KESSLER stated, "Our team is thrilled to announce the official launch of MAISON ARTS. We are striving to stay true to the name ‘MAISON’ and create a supportive home for the talented artists, writers, and producers that we work with. Our approach is to treat these creators like our family and provide a more dedicated level of support to a smaller group of artists. We are leveraging relationships and getting our hands dirty in more areas of their businesses than traditional publishers can or have the appetite for, and are here to build lasting partnerships and grow the businesses of our artists, not to acquire market share."

KOBALT CEO LAURENT HUBERT added, "The MAISON ARTS team has done a great job of signing and developing some great new talent. We are honored and excited to be in partnership with them as their publisher and look forward to helping them achieve even more success."

RG INVESTMENTS and 1916 MANAGEMENT Co-Founder JONATHAN GORDON said, "TYLER, JOHN and SIMON are what I see as the future of the music publishing business. Strong management teams that understand the writer/producer and artist process from start to finish."

« see more Net News