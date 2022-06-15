Aielli

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed singer/songwriter and producer STONE AIELLI to a global publishing deal. The VIRGINIA native has written for numerous acts, most recently MERCURY NASHVILLE artist PRISCILLA BLOCK's current single, "My Bar," and her album cut, "I Bet You Wanna Know." He has also worked with artists KYLIE FREY, LEXIE HAYDEN and EMILY ROSE.

His work spans the Country, Hip Hop, Pop and Rock genres.

