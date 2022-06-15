Orey (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former MANNING MEDIA/FREDERICK, MD NSM WARREN OREY has joined GLADES MEDIA as Dir. of Sales. OREY, a former Comptroller in the hospitality industry, has worked in radio sales at the then-CLEAR CHANNEL cluster in FREDERICK and at DELMARVA BROADCASTING Country WXCY/HAVRE DE GRACE, MD.

COO BRIAN JOHNSON said, “We look forward to bringing WARREN’s entrepreneurial approach and spirit to the GLADES MEDIA family. WARREN’s knowledge of Digital and running radio groups is exactly what we need to grow GLADES MEDIA into the future.”

OREY added, “I am excited to be a part of the charting of the future of GLADES MEDIA and its evolution to better serve the communities and the clients in our markets. Local radio can best be delivered by independent broadcasters that have skin in the game. Everyone has to buy in. From the part time promotional street teamers right up to ownership. Everyone at GLADES is ALL IN."

« see more Net News