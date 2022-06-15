Rocking In London And Los Angeles

Last week it was announced that Tribute Concerts honoring the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS had been scheduled for LONDON and LOS ANGELES in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 6/8/22). Now the first wave of confirmed guests have been announced for the concerts, including a who's who of rock stars featuring members of QUEEN, THE POLICE, RUSH, KISS, MOTLEY CRUE, JOAN JETT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, and more.

The two all-star global events in celebration of TAYLOR’s memory will rock on SEPTEMBER 3rd at LONDON's WEMBLEY STADIUM and SEPTEMBER 27th at THE KIA FORUM in LOS ANGELES. The tribute concerts will benefit charities in both the UK and the U.S. chosen by the HAWKINS family, with beneficiaries and further details announced shortly.

For the lineups of both shows and all the ticket info and sales dates, go to www.foofighters.com.

