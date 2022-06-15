Details Released

Dates and artists have been named for ROLLING LOUD 2022. The NEW YORK event will be SEPTEMBER 23-25 at CITI FIELD and feature NICKI MINAJ, A$AP ROCKY and FUTURE plus LIL UZI VERT, DABABY, LIL BABY, 21 SAVAGE, BIG SEAN, PUSHA T and more.

The MIAMI show is set for JULY 22-24 at HARD ROCK STADIUM with headliners KANYE WEST, FUTURE and KENDRICK LAMAR.

Check out both show's concert posters here.

