Beyonce (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

THE SUN is reporting that BEYONCE is planning to stage a series of secret "pop-up shows" around the UK to promote the release of her new album. It's the first solo album she's made in six years. Apparently, she wants to mark it with a series of "intimate" performances before launching a large-scale tour later on.

A source told THE SUN, "BEYONCE’s new album is ready, but this era will be like no other. She wrote most of the songs during the pandemic, when she was desperate to be with her fans and perform. It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances. She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans."

The source went on to say, "People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on."

Fans were sent into overdrive earlier this week when BEYONCE removed her profile picture from all of her social media accounts, suggesting they will soon be replaced by new images to usher in her new music. Read the full story here.

