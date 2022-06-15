Coming Soon

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE will highlight the musical contributions of CHRIS STAPLETON in its newest exhibition, CHRIS STAPLETON: SINCE 1978. The exhibit, which opens JULY 1st and runs through MAY 14th, 2023, will chronicle the course of STAPLETON’s musical career, from his KENTUCKY roots and success as a NASHVILLE songwriter to his rise to stardom.

The 1978 in the exhibit's title represents STAPLETON's birthdate. The exhibit will include clothing, guitars, awards and other personal artifacts from the MERCURY NASHVILLE artist, including the "Golden Waffle" award he received from WAFFLE HOUSE in 2019, and a LEGO model of STAPLETON and his band onstage, which was animated for his LEGO-themed music video, “Second One to Know."

“CHRIS STAPLETON is a powerful and emotive singer, a prolific and poetic songwriter and a skilled and expressive guitar player,” said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “His rise as a successful artist may have seemed instantaneous to many, but he has been a force in Country music for more than 20 years – whether writing hit songs for other Country artists or contributing to studio recordings. Throughout it all, he has maintained his own unique perspective by staying true to his authentic self and artistic vision, and he continues to open the door to Country music for new fans across generations and genres.”

