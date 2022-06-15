Coming To iHeart

MARTHA STEWART will host a new interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA. "THE MARTHA STEWART PODCAST" will debut JUNE 22nd on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK with an episode featuring her business partner and friend SNOOP DOGG, followed by episodes with KRIS JENNER, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, and others.

“I am thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA on my first-ever original podcast series,” said STEWART. “I think listeners will deeply enjoy these engaging conversations on life and business, which include many interesting takeaways from the notable guests I have the pleasure of interviewing.”

“MARTHA is one of the most successful names in business and media, and we’re delighted to have her join the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said COO WILL PEARSON. “MARTHA has an uncanny ability to connect with her audiences and we believe she will offer listeners incredible brand-building and leadership advice to help them find more success in their business endeavors and life journeys.”

