Jagwar Twin

The alternative imprint of BIG LOUD RECORDS, BIG LOUD ROCK, has signed JAGWAR TWIN, songwriter and digital storyteller ROY ENGLISH. His current single, “Happy Face,” has earned over 62 million streams, and earned ENGLISH a coveted spot on YOUTUBE's “Trending Artists to Watch” list at the start of 2022.

Big Loud Rock Pres. GREG THOMPSON said, “JAGWAR TWIN has incredible energy and creativity that makes them infectious. They live on the cutting edge when it comes to the way they interact with their fans and BIG LOUD ROCK is thrilled to be on this journey with them.”

ENGLISH said, “From my childhood to being an adult, there has been this recurring theme of feeling misunderstood. People would make fun of my voice, which to be fair was really bad at the time. I never fit in with 'the boys' … or the girls, really, and my music never fit into an industry box. But even when my situation seemed impossible, something inside compelled me to keep going.”

He added, “I believe we're coming into an era where new ideas, feelings, and authenticity will be valued again. An unknown, undiscovered artist with no backing, money, or traditional promo can 'make it' if they create something compelling.”

JAGWAR TWIN will perform live throughout 2022, starting with a headline show on JUNE 24th at the TROUBADOUR in LOS ANGELES, CA.

