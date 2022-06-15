AUDIBLE has set JULY 7th as the release date for its previously-announced "reimagining" of SHERLOCK HOLMES with DOMINIC MONAGHAN playing HOLMES' arch-nemesis Moriarty as an innocent, framed man.

"MORIARTY: THE DEVIL'S GAME," one of the series emerging from AUDIBLE's first-look deal with TREEFORT MEDIA, tells a story of Moriarty as a fugitive trying to prove his innocence by solving a murder.

The cast includes BILL BOYD, PHIL LAMARR, ADAM GODLEY, CURTIS ARMSTRONG, JOSH ROBERT THOMPSON, LINDSAY WHISLER, CARLO ROTA, VICTORIA SMURFIT, BILLY HARRIS, and REBECCA MADER. The 10-episode show will be exclusive to AUDIBLE.

« see more Net News