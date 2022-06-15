Miller

ALPHA MEDIA KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY)/SAN JOSE has hired DANNY MILLER to do nights, effective JUNE 20th. MILLER is a longtime BAY area on-air personality, who most recently served as afternoon host on then Classic Hits KBAY prior to its flip to Country in APRIL.

He spent the last 17 years at KBAY and Hot AC sister KEZR (MIX 106.5), doing weekends before rising to afternoons at KBAY in 2021 (NET NEWS 5/21/21).

“DANNY was one of the first calls I made after the flip to BAY COUNTRY, and I will never forget his joyful reaction," said ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE OM/PD BO MATTHEWS. "He has a true love for Country music, and I knew that he would be a perfect fit for BAY COUNTRY. Including someone with rich market heritage was important for us. DANNY is the voice of the BAY Area."

“Like just about everyone else in the BAY Area, I’m a massive DANNY MILLER fan and know he’ll be a perfect fit for what we’re building with BAY COUNTRY," added ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE VP/Market Mgr. DAVID DRUTZ. "As great as DANNY was on Classic Hits BAY FM, he’ll sound even better on the BAY Area’s only Country radio station, BAY COUNTRY."

“As a SAN JOSE native, I’m so looking forward to returning to one of the best formats in radio and reconnecting with such an amazing community," said MILLER, who also serves as the in-stadium announcer for the NFL's SAN FRANCISCO 49ers, NHL's SAN JOSE SHARKS and MLS' SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES. "I want to thank DAVID, BO and the entire ALPHA team for this incredible opportunity."

« see more Net News