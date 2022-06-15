DJ Thump & Picazzo

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS has made a couple of moves in its programming department. MARLON "DJ THUMP" RICE moves from Music Coordinator/afternoons to mornings as host of "THUMP IN THE MORNING".

Industry vet PICAZZO STEVENS jumps into afternoons and takes on MD duties. STEVENS had been doing fill-in work for KOAS and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS VP/Market Mgr. PETER BURTON commented, "Having both DJ THUMP and PICAZZO brings so much to our live and local approach in LAS VEGAS. Both are extremely talented on-air professionals and have been positive additions to our culture. Additionally, their knowledge matched up with CAT’s leadership and direction for the station will provide a winning formula for JAMMIN’."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS OM and KOAS PD CAT THOMAS added, "DJ THUMP and PICAZZO have proven their passion for the JAMMIN’ brand, listeners and music. Their energy, market and music knowledge is second to none and I can’t wait to continue to grow our station into the market leader with these talented personalities."

