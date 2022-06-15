Kennedy

According to a report on syracuse.com, UPSTATE NEW YORK stalwart “The Mayor” PETE KENNEDY has exited as part of the iHEARTMEDIA staff cutbacks.

He’d most recently been the host of an afternoon simulcast that aired on the company’s AC stations WYYY (Y94)/SYRACUSE, WVOR (SUNNY 102.3)/CANANDAIGUA (his hometown, where his father actually had been the Mayor), and WMXW (MIX 103.3)/BINGHAMTON. Additionally, he was heard in mornings in his longtime home base ROCHSTER, co-hosting the “NEWMAN AND THE MAYOR” show on Talk WAIO-F (RADIO 95.1).

