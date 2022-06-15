Sold

The price by which REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS is selling AC KZST and K256DA/SANTA ROSA, CA, Classic Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF)/GUERNEVILLE, CA, and K273CU/PETALUMA, CA to AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP is $6 million plus an LMA before closing. The price, revealed in the contract submitted with the sale application to the FCC, was undisclosed when the sale was initially announced (NET NEWS 6/2).

In other filings with the FCC. PAMPA BROADCASTERS, INC. is selling AC KGRO-A, Classic Rock KDRL, and Country KOMX/PAMPA, TX to SOUTHWEST MEDIA GROUP - PAMPA, LLC for $200,000 in a promissory note.

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL is donating Southern Gospel WTBI-A/PICKENS, SC to BEREA BAPTIST BROADCASTING, SPANISH. The donee is operating the station under a time brokerage agreement dated MARCH 1, 2021.

KEVIN M. FITZGERALD is selling W269CF/SCRANTON, PA to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA for $150,000 The primary station is Classic Country WARM-A (BIGFOOT LEGENDS 101.7 & 107.7)/SCRANTON.

And TRIAD FAMILY NETWORK, INC. has closed on the donation of W278AM/SEDALIA, NC to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION. The primary station will be WKEW-A/GREENSBORO, NC.

« see more Net News