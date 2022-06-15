Dragonette

BMG has signed a global deal with DRAGONETTE, the TORONTO-based Canadian electro-pop outfit led by JUNO AWARD-winning artist and sought-after songwriter MARTINA SORBARA. It's her first label partnership in over a decade. They'll release their upcoming new studio album together and first full-length release since 2016.

Over the course of her acclaimed 15-plus year music career, SORBARA has scored numerous global hits including ‘Pick Up the Phone’, ‘Let it Go’,‘Tokyo Nights’ with DIGITAL FARM ANIMALS and SHAUN FRANK, ‘Outlines’ with MIKE MAGO, and the chart-topping ‘Hello’ with MARTIN SOLVEIG. As an acclaimed songwriter, SORBARA’s musically diverse credits include having written songs for KEITH URBAN, CYNDI LAUPER, PRETTY SISTER, and CARLY RAE JEPSEN with THE KNOCKS.

SORBARA said, “DRAGONETTE has spent a lot of time as an itinerant band, releasing singles and collaborations with wonderful artists and labels all over the place. But now I’m so excited to start a partnership with BMG and with a record that I really couldn’t be more proud of. I’m so stoked to be launching this relationship on the foundation of this album and looking forward to building it from there.”

BMG TORONTO VP, Recorded Music STEVE NIGHTINGALE added, “MARTINA (DRAGONETTE) has accomplished so much since her very early days, from performing at SUPERMARKET in TORONTO’s KENSINGTON MARKET to headlining shows across the globe; supporting the likes of DURAN DURAN, NEW ORDER, KE$HA, and MIIKE SNOW; and playing before thousands of fans at COACHELLA, ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, GLASTONBURY, and LOLLAPALOOZA. Her collaborations with some of the biggest DJs in the world continue to spread her mesmerizing sound around the globe and we’re ready to bring her back to fans around the world, bigger than ever before.”





« see more Net News