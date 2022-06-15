Coming Soon

CADENCE13 and UTA's RAMBLE podcast network is launching a podcast with TIKTOK and YOUTUBE skin care personality HYRAM YARBRO. "JUSTAPOSITION" will kick off with twi episodes on JUNE 16th and posting weekly on THURSDAYS.

“I’m thrilled to launch ‘JUSTAPOSITION’ as a platform to have important conversations about mental health, social issues, and as a way to explore the nuances of content creators & public figures people know and love,” said YARBRO. “My goal is to make JUSTAPOSITION a safe space for individuals to be vulnerable and share their life experiences in order for us, as viewers, to better understand the complexities and strengths of the human spirit. I’m so grateful to have partnered with RAMBLE to make this podcast a reality, and I can’t wait for listeners to join the journey!”

“HYRAM’s use of his platform for good and his honest approach to talking about everything from mental health to social activism to skin care has earned him millions of fans around the world,” said CADENCE13 and RAMBLE Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re thrilled to add his voice and perspective to the RAMBLE portfolio.”

