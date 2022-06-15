Woodward (Photo: KMJ)

Former FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY athletics radio broadcaster BILL WOODWARD died in MAY in WASHINGTON STATE at 81, reports the station on which WOODWARD broadcast BULLDOGS games for 37 years, CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO. WOODWARD was the voice of BULLDOGS football, basketball, and baseball on KMJ from 1972 through 2008; he retired from KMJ in 2010.

“BILL was a wonderful mentor. Such gravitas. A true professional. A legend in the broadcasting industry. There’s a reason he’s forever remembered in the FRESNO STATE Athletics Hall of Fame”, said PD BLAKE TAYLOR. “I miss him and his play-by-play of BULLDOGS sports will always have a place in my heart.”

