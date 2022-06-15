Pat Fant

SUITERADIO COO/Co-Founder PAT PANT is ALL ACCESS’ Power Player!

The TEXAS RADIO Hall of Famer signed on legendary Rock station KLOL/HOUSTON in 1970 and has never looked back. Discussing that part of his career, FANT said, “I followed the music in starting KLOL, and hired an air staff who had the taste and sensitivity to pull off a fresh presentation with fearless confidence and a flair for the moment. They could talk more than 8 seconds about new records, allowing KLOL the freedom to charm and invigorate the music vibe of the Texas Gulf Coast. We weren’t trying to be different, it was built in.”

Fast forward to 2022, and FANT and his team of programming and air talent experts provide a 24/7 service that covers all the important bases, as he noted, “We now have 8 SUITERADIO formats and two high-functioning, stand-alone daypart shows with top national talent. SUITERADIO was started to offer something AUTHENTIC to stations who miss the chance to be the talk of the town. We did it because we have the right talent, infrastructure, technical ability and music sense to compete in any size market."

Read about his continuing remarkable career here.

« back to Net News