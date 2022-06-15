Who's Your Sugar Daddy?

OK, no kidding … what would life be like if you had a Sugar Daddy? What would you ask for? iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO brings all of CHICAGOLAND “The Sugar Daddy Summer” and the prizes are right up there with what you’d want your Sugar Daddy to offer you.

As SVPP and WKSC PD JAMES HOWARD told ALL ACCESS, “This is a non-gender-specific event and contest – anyone can have a Sugar Daddy. We’ve got great prizes to keep for yourself or share with others. OK now ... Who’s your Sugar Daddy?”

You can enter to win a private boat charter, a gift certificate to TRES JOLIE MEDICAL SPA AND WELLNESS CENTER, a gift card for dinner at HOPSMITH CHICAGO, and a diamond necklace from NEW YORK JEWELERS!

More deets on how to enter and win, right here.

