Stach

In this week's 'Beyond The 615 Column,' ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH shares the four must haves from hit songs that can help any on-air personality improve.



STACH shared, "If you work at a radio station there’s a good chance that a local band has asked you how they can get their song on the radio. I received one of those emails recently. As I hit reply and began to type out a few key ingredients of hit songs, I quickly began to see a correlation to on-air breaks."



See the fourmust haves and their application to improve your show here.

