Fruge's 'The Bigger Picture'

Right now, we as an audio industry are trying to expand our talent and content in younger demographics so we can keep the traditional radio business alive. Not only do we need to cultivate and nurture younger talent, but we need to grow a younger audience. The younger generation are doing a better job of ensuring that they are treated and judged by their merits vs. any other fact that might be associated with them when exploring job opportunities. They will not put themselves in any type of situation that doesn’t reward them with circumstances and opportunities that they feel they deserve. This presents a good challenge for managers in hiring positions. Are you a "Culture Curator" or just a regular manager? Find out in this week's "The Bigger Picture," by MC Media's Charese Fruge'.

