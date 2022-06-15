Compass Media Networks

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has partnered with ARC SOFTWARE, developed by former SUN BROADCAST GROUP CEO JAY BAILEY to allow networks, producers and other radio service providers to quickly find any radio station to connect with, affiliate, maintain agreements, compliance and much more in the U.S., CANADA and MEXICO.

COMPASS SVP Affiliate Sales ADAM WILBUR noted, “ARC provides us with time-saving and easily accessible features to streamline our affiliate sales process. It’s the best CRM that I have seen for radio syndication companies.”

ARC Founder BAILEY added: “Each day I have to pinch myself with the success of this incredible software our team has built. The roster of clients using ARC was already impressive and humbling, but having COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS join our family adds new level of excitement. Thanks to the entire COMPASS team for making this a reality.”

ARC clients include AURN, SUPERADIO, ENTRAVISION, KEY NETWORKS, MRN, LOCAL RADIO NTEWORKS, ADLARGE and more.

To set up a demo or for more information, visit www.arcsoftware.us.

