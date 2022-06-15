Job Opening

NASHVILLE-based record label, publishing and management company RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has an immediate opening for a Social Media Content Editor. The job will likely begin as a part time position, but could evolve into full time. NASHVILLE-based applicants are preferred, but remote applicants with the right qualifications will be considered.

Candidates should have prior experience working with managers and artists to ideate, edit, and prepare social media content, as well as a passion for TIKTOK and working with artists to create content that works on the platform. Basic graphic design experience is preferred.

Find more information about the company here. Interested applicants can send resume and samples to kristin@riverhouseartists.com.

