Kenny Loggins

UNITED STATIONS is making available a one-hour KENNY LOGGINS radio special as an audio companion to his just-released memoir, "Still Alright." The book finds KENNY sharing details and behind-the-scenes stories, including tales of his personal life.

To give radio stations an opportunity to celebrate the book release with LOGGINS, the commercial-free radio special covers just some of the highlights of his career. The show has the same title as the book and includes an exclusive interview with KENNY and many of the radio hits most closely associated with his long and successful career.

The radio special is non-exclusive, has no cost or commercial commitment for radio stations, has 48 minutes of content enabling local stations to air up to 12 minutes of commercials to complete the hour, and is available now for download in three segments here: .

UNITED STATIONS EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK commented, “We’ve been admirers of KENNY LOGGINS since his music first hit the airwaves with the 'Sittin’ In' album. We’ve also been fortunate to work with him numerous times over the years. He’s a gentleman, a great family man, and clearly a major talent and influential artist, and it’s a pleasure to be able to support his book release with a companion radio special.”

