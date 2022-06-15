Salisbury

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND, OR has named DYLAN SALISBURY Content Director. SALISBURY was most recently PD at CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS.

SALISBURY succeeds AMANDA "ICE" HABROWSKI, who recently joined iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS. (NET NEWS 6/9)

SALISBURY takes over at KBFF on JUNE 27 and reports to ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND OM GENE SANDBLOOM, PORTLAND Market Mgr. LISA DECKER and ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER.

SANDBLOOM shared, "All of us at ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND are excited for the energy that DYLAN is bringing to LIVE 95.5. His eagerness to innovate and try the untried is a perfect fit for the #1 Top 40 station in the market."

SALISBURY added, "I'm extremely honored to program KBFF. Being part of such a progressive group is refreshing and exciting. I want to thank LISA DECKER, GENE SANDBLOOM, PHIL BECKER, and ALPHA MEDIA for such an incredible opportunity. I can't wait to get to the Pacific Northwest."

SALISBURY served as PD at KKMG for two years. Prior to that, he worked at WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS, KKDM/DES MOINES, KFRX/LINCOLN, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS, KUDL/SACRAMENTO, WXSS/MILWAUKEE and KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS.

