Storm

ESPN anchor HANNAH STORM will host the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION's 47th Annual GRACIE AWARDS luncheon on JUNE 22nd in NEW YORK. STORM, the longtime "SPORTSCENTER" anchor, has won five GRACIES herself.

AWMF Chair HEATHER COHEN said, "Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women, and HANNAH STORM will serve as the ideal host to recognize their work."

AWMF Pres. BECKY BROOKS added, "We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. We are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together."

STORM said, "It’s an honor to host the GRACIES and to be among the most inspiring, empowering and talented women in our business."

CURB RECORDS artist HANNAH ELLIS will perform at the GRACIE AWARDS luncheon, with presenters including iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK's PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT; ABC NEWS' LINSEY DAVIS; CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON's LARRY O'CONNOR; NBC NEWS' KATE SNOW; and AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK's SHELLEY WADE.

The NATIONAL GRACIE AWARD honorees were recognized at the GRACIES GALA, MAY 24, in BEVERLY HILLS, CA. A full list of recipients is available on the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA website.

