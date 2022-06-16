Morganti (Photo: WIP); Clement (Photo: WBCB)

AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA morning co-host AL MORGANTI will be honored with the ELMER FERGUSON MEMORIAL AWARD for hockey journalism by the HOCKEY HALL OF FAME, and former FLYERS center BILL CLEMENT will receive the HALL's FOSTER HEWITT MEMORIAL AWARD for hockey broadcasting. MORGANTI and CLEMENT will receive the honors at a luncheon in TORONTO on NOVEMBER 14th.

MORGANTI, ANGELO CATALDI's longtime sidekick on WIP's morning show, wrote for the ATLANTA CONSTITUTION and PHILADELPHIA FLYERS and is an analyst on FLYERS pre-game and post-game shows on NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA. CLEMENT has served as an analyst on several TV networks over the years and also hosted a show on PROGRESSIVE BROADCASTING CO. Variety WBCB-A/LEVITTOWN, PA before his 2021 retirement from broadcasting.

PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY WRITERS' ASSOCIATION Pres. FRANK SERAVALLI said, “The HOCKEY HALL OF FAME has a long history of recognizing players who were dominate (sic) forces over a concentrated period of time. Think ERIC LINDROS, PAVEL BURE and CAM NEELY. That is the level of impact AL MORGANTI had in hockey writing circles. For a decade and a half, MORGANTI was a true difference-maker. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS’ fans were privileged to read MORGANTI in the morning in the INQUIRER, followed by fellow ELMER FERGUSON MEMORIAL AWARD winner JAY GREENBERG in the DAILY NEWS in the afternoon. Back and forth they went, toe-to-toe every day for 10-plus years. MORGANTI was a superstar staring down stringent deadlines with witty and informed copy that had enough ‘bite’ to satisfy the appetite of a hard-nosed and hockey-crazed city.”

"BILL CLEMENT's long-time consistency, glibness and professional approach to bringing hockey fans in the UNITED STATES and CANADA the nuances of the game make him extremely worthy of this distinction," said NHL BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Pres. CHUCK KAITON. “No color analyst has done more U.S. National broadcasts than BILL (1002), and his 21 years of covering STANLEY CUP playoffs are a true credit to the quality of his work.”

« see more Net News