The SOCIETY OF PROFESIONAL JOURNALISTS D.C. CHAPTER has announced the winners of its DATELINE AWARDS for work aired in 2021, and HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON led all radio winners with eight awards, including the ROBERT D.G. LEWIS WATCHDOG AWARD for "journalism aimed at protecting the public from abuses by those who would betray the public trust," presented to reporters MEGAN CLOHERTY and JACK MOORE for their work on an investigation into WASHINGTON's DEPARTMENT OF FORENSICS, which also took the award for Investigative Journalism. YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE won three awards, with AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON winning two (one with sister DCist.com) and NPR taking home one award.

The radio winners:

ROBERT D.G. LEWIS WATCHDOG AWARD: HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, MEGAN CLOHERTY and JACK MOORE, “D.F.S. Scandal”

Breaking News: WTOP, Staff, CAPITOL Insurrection

Non-Breaking News: WTOP, MEGAN CLOHERTY, “Policing Through Change.”

Features: YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, BALTIMORE City Features coverage

Series: NPR, CARRIE JOHNSON, MUTHONI MUTURI, and KRISHNADEV CALAMUR, “Hard Time”

Beat Reporting: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, DEBBIE TRUONG, Education

Investigative Journalism: WTOP, MEGAN CLOHERTY and JACK MOORE, “D.F.S. Scandal”

Business: WYPR, TOM HALL, MALARIE PINKARD-PIERRE, and ROB SIVAK, “WYPR MIDDAY: STEWART BAINUM on his ‘BALTIMORE BANNER’ plans”

Editorial/Opinion Writing: WTOP, JOEL OXLEY, “Enough is Enough”

Commentary & Criticism: WYPR, J. WYNN ROUSUCK, TOM HALL, and LUKE SPICKNALL, “ROUSUCK’S REVIEW: MIDDAY’s Theater Critic.”

And radio winners in online categories:

Features: ELLIOT WILLIAMS, DEE DWYER AND NATALIE DELGADILLO, WAMU and DCist.com, “HALIM FLOWERS Was Given Two Life Sentences At 17. Decades Later, His Art Is Shown in Galleries Worldwide.”

Photojournalism: WTOP, ALEJANDRO ALVAREZ

Feature Photography: WTOP, DAVE DILDINE

Blog or Website: WTOP

