Bouab, Bass

300 ENTERTAINMENT has promoted SVP/Marketing RAYNA BASS and SVP/Head of A&R SELIM BOUAB to Co-Presidents. Both BASS and BOUAB joined the firm, acquired by WARNER MUSIC GROUP last year, in 2014.

“My philosophy is to always surround myself with amazing, dedicated, passionate people, and I’ve been truly blessed to have RAYNA and SELIM at my side for the past eight years,” said Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO KEVIN LILES. “This dream team has been dominating the hip hop space for a decade with an artist-first, independent mindset. From turning once-in-a-generation talents like MEGAN THEE STALLION, YOUNG THUG, GUNNA, and the legendary MARY J. BLIGE into global superstars, to turning musical moments into cultural movements like PUSHIN P, TRAP QUEEN, BAD AND BOUJEE, and HOT GIRL SUMMER, they make an unstoppable leadership duo. With deep experience across all lines of our business, RAYNA and SELIM have been essential players in building our company from the ground up, and I know they are destined for great things as we begin a new chapter in the ever-evolving book of 300.”

“We’ve both had the fantastic experience of being part of the evolution of 300,” said BOUAB. “Under KEVIN’s brilliant guidance, we’ve signed and developed artists who’ve topped the charts, moved culture, and made a difference in the world.”

“It’s always been our mission to serve artists at the highest level and to remain culturally driven. This has been the north star in our development as executives and leaders," said BASS. "We have a team of innovative and passionate individuals and I'm incredibly excited for the future.”

