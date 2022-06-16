-
WTMD/Baltimore Hiring For Two Key Roles
by Lynn McDonnell
YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORPORATION Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE is searching for candidates for two openings, APD/Midday Host and Production Coordinator/Evening Host. The station is coordinating with consultant PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES on the search,
PD/Afternoon host CARRIE EVANS said, "Our team is expanding. Only true music geeks need to apply."
For more information or to apply, click here for the APD/Midday job or here for Production Coordinator/Evenings. WTMD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.