Summits 8/25-26 & 11/10-11

Now that CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS in-person radio conference, Momentum 2022, has come and gone (6/1-3), there are two more CMB events remaining this year.



The Music & Programming/Digital Summit is (8/25-26) at ELEVATION CHURCH in CHARLOTTE, NC.



The On-air/Creative Summit will take place just south of NASHVILLE at CHURCH OF THE CITY on (11/10-11).



Speakers and topics are TBD, and you can find prices here.

