Christian Music Broadcasters Announce Next Events
by Todd Stach
June 17, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Now that CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS in-person radio conference, Momentum 2022, has come and gone (6/1-3), there are two more CMB events remaining this year.
The Music & Programming/Digital Summit is (8/25-26) at ELEVATION CHURCH in CHARLOTTE, NC.
The On-air/Creative Summit will take place just south of NASHVILLE at CHURCH OF THE CITY on (11/10-11).
Speakers and topics are TBD