McShane

Longtime Contemporary Christian SALEM MUSIC NETWORK/NASHVILLE staffer WADE (McSHANE) SCHOENEMANN has passed away after a battle with cancer that lasted for over a year. SCHOENEMANN served at SALEM in various roles for 28 years, including an early stint on the air at SALEM's CCM music network TODAY'S CHRISTIAN MUSIC.

He leaves behind his wife, RACHELLE, and their four children. Donations to support the SCHOENEMANN family can be made via VENMO @RACHELLE-SCHOENEMANN.



A celebration of life service is being planned in NASHVILLE on SATURDAY (7/16).







« see more Net News