He's Back

Former ESPN sportscaster KENNY MAYNE will host a new weekly interview podcast for AUDACY's 2400SPORTS podcast network. "HEY MAYNE" will debut JUNE 23rd, with guests including JAMAL CRAWFORD, JEMELE HILL, SARAH KENDZIOR, CHRIS BERMAN, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, BEN SCHWARTZ, and more.

"It's very experimental what we're trying to pull off here,” said MAYNE in a press release. “I will speak into a microphone, as will my guest, and someone will record what we say. Then the whole thing will be presented in a form we'll call 'a podcast.' I'll be more serious than this dutiful press release quote would suggest. At times. Also, be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. They told me that was important to say."

