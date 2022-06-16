Webinar

THE INFINITE DIAL CANADA is back for a fifth edition, and the results will be presented by EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL in a webinar on JUNE 30th at 2p (ET). EDISON VP NICOLE BENJAMIN and TRITON Global Head of Revenue STEPHANIE DONOVAN will host the session with data on Canadian digital media consumption behaviors.

Registration is now open for the webinar; click here to register.

