AMANDA “MCGRAW” BURD has departed her PD role at iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO and Country KOSO (92.9 THE BIG DOG)/MODESTO as part of the company's continuing downsizing (NET NEWS 6/9). She also did afternoons at KHGE.

She was elevated to the PD role at both stations in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/1/19) from the APD/midday host positions at sister station KBEB/SACRAMENTO, which flipped from Country to AC as “92.5 THE BREEZE” in 2018, moving the Country format (now “107.1 THE BULL”) to KYRV-HD2 K296GB. MCGRAW had overseen programming for THE BULL since its move. She joined KBEB in 2018 from BICOASTAL MEDIA Top 40 KDUK/EUGENE, OR, where she served as Dir./Promotions and morning co-host.

She is on the hunt for her next opportunity in the music industry. Contact her here.

