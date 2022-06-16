Voice Synthesis

VERITONE has acquired synthetic voice platform developer VOCALID, INC. for an undisclosed price. VOCALID's technology will be used to enhance the existing VERITONE Voice product for commercial use synthesizing speech using AI from samples of individual's voices, demonstrated by the development of a synthetic WALTER CRONKITE voice for educational use in partnership with the CRONKITE estate and author JOE GARNER. VERITONE Voice clients include AUDACY, iHEARTMEDIA, LARRY KING INTERACTIVE, MEDIACORP, and PREMIERE NETWORKS, with "voices" on the roster including VIN SCULLY, ELLEN K, and others.

“Before knowing about VERITONE Voice, I could never have imagined that it would be possible for the people to hear WALTER CRONKITE’s voice reading his own written words at this pivotal point in our history,” said GARNER. “Hearing WALTER’s voice speak the foreword that he wrote for my book in 1998, WE INTERRUPT THIS BROADCAST, has been incredibly meaningful for me personally and professionally.”

“VERITONE Voice brings enormous value to our enterprise clients and IP owners of all sizes. With such a large addressable market, VERITONE is able to meet consumer demands for content, at scale, with localization and without sacrificing quality,” said VERITONE Pres. RYAN STEELBERG. “I am excited to bring in VOCALID from both a people and a technological perspective to expand our Voice offering and provide even more capabilities to existing and future clients.”

VOCALID Founder and CEO Dr. RUPAL PATEL, who, along with the VOCALID team, will join VERITONE's Commercial Enterprise division, said, “From the beginning, we have believed that our voices are not identical, they are our identities and thus we focused on personalization and customization. We are thrilled to join forces with VERITONE, to bring our vision of leveraging AI voice to create more equitable, just, diverse, inclusive, expressive and engaging user experiences, to life. Given our shared commitment to responsible and ethical AI, we are poised to shape industry practices and define new monetization models that benefit all stakeholders.”

