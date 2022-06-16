Polsky

MUNDONOW, previously MUNDO HISPANICO, has appointed multicultural digital media veteran ANDREW POLSKY as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner. POLSKY’s hire is part of MUNDO HISPANICO’s relaunch as MUNDONOW, a strategic move to build creative media tech tools and content that reach the entirety of the U.S. Latino market.

POLSKY will work closely with MUNDONOW CEO RENE ALEGRIA to continue the company’s growth trajectory. In addition to his overseeing traditional digital, mobile, video and branded content revenue, POLSKY will guide MUNDOTV, MUNDONOW’s CTV channel to market, building on the company’s current slate of 16 Latino-driven original shows.

In addition, he will lead mUNDOnOW’s podcast production and sales infrastructure, helping to grow the company’s recent launch of three podcasts in the audio space, which currently total 300K downloads.

POLSKY said, “MUNDONOW is the largest bilingual and bicultural digital media platform in the UNITED STATES, and its growth continues to parallel the consistently increasing Hispanic population. It’s an incredibly exciting time to join this revolutionary outlet that not only recognizes new trends for how U.S. Latinos are consuming their content, but is also forward thinking enough to evolve with those trends. As the Hispanic community continues to thrive and new generations emerge, MUNDONOW looks to the future as an innovative channel, reaching new viewers and audience members as the first source of its kind.”

\ALEGRIA added, MUNDONOW’s rebrand is more than just a new logo and name. It’s an organic content evolution that directly meets the preferences of a passionate new generation of U.S. Latinos who prefer their information in English and Spanish, not just one or the other. And who view cultural authenticity as a marker of content worth watching. ANDREW’s experience in the multicultural space is perfectly aligned with our vision for MUNDONOW’s future, and our audiences can look forward to a litany of exciting new programming and distribution tools with ANDREW at the helm.”





« see more Net News