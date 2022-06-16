Sherrill

MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA will be shuffling its lineup following the resignation of longtime morning co-host NATHAN "BOOMER" HATCHER, who has been part of the morning team since 2011. His last day will be FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. Succeeding him as the new on-air partner for GM/PD and morning co-host BRETT SHARP, effective MONDAY, JUNE 27th, will be TAYLOR SHERRILL, who moves from middays.

SHARP, BOOMER and SHERRILL announced the news on the air YESTERDAY (6/15). Listen here. BOOMER explained that he and his wife moved to CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA a year ago, and since then he has been doing the morning show remotely from his living room, "sometimes wearing pants." On his decision to leave, BOOMER said, "I have decided that there's something else that I would like to go do," without elaborating.

SHERRILL joined the station last DECEMBER. She previously interned at WHEELER while in college, then joined the company's WXLK (K92)/ROANOKE in an on-air role for three years before taking a job as a television reporter at WSET-TV (ABC13 NEW)S/LYNCHBURG.

