NPR's "CODE SWITCH" podcast has a new co-host, writer/producer B.A. PARKER, most recently co-host and producer of NEW YORK MAGAZINE's "THE CUT" podcast. PARKER will join incumbent GENE DEMBY on "CODE SWITCH" in JULY. Former co-host SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI exited the show in SEPTEMBER 2021 for a NIEMAN Fellowship at HARVARD.

"I am so excited to be joining the talented team at CODE SWITCH," said PARKER. "The show has been a necessary beacon for people of color, and I cannot wait to add to its tradition of raw, empathetic and engaging stories."

"PARKER brings to our team a flair for the language and a passion for telling deeply reported, sound-rich stories with humor and compassion," said Exec. Producer STEVE DRUMMOND. "She's got a lot of energy and we have so many stories – it's a great fit. We're eager to get started."

"I am thrilled PARKER is joining CODE SWITCH," said Sr. Dir./Programming YOLANDA SANGWENI. "Her curiosity and wit make her such an incredible storyteller. I welcome her perspective, and the places she will take the show."

