McNeal (Photo: Danielle Shields Photography)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has named MIA McNEAL as Sr. Dir./Industry Relations & Inclusion, a newly created role.

Prior to joining CMA, McNEAL owned and operated her own CETERIS CONSULTING GROUP, where she developed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and policies for both small and large companies. She brings more than 20 years of experience in leading inclusion-related initiatives and programs.

“MIA joined CMA the week before CMA FEST and has already hit the ground running,” said CMA VP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy TIFFANY KERNS, to whom McNEAL reports. “We are thrilled to welcome a truly innovative individual to CMA who not only shares our commitment to building an inclusive future for our industry where everyone feels welcome, but someone who brings an authentic passion for bettering our business. We recognize that by building a more diverse industry, we have the opportunity to produce better ideas, expand growth and success, and create greater connection with all communities Country music serves. We look forward to sharing more progress soon as MIA further adds to our work already underway.”

Congratulate McNEAL at mmcneal@cmaworld.com.

