DISCOVERY NETWORKS' INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID) cable network is repurposing audio from three of its true crime TV series for a new podcast, "HOT & DEADLY." The show uses audio from “SWAMP MURDERS,” “HIGHWAY TO HELL,” and “SOUTHERN FRIED HOMICIDE.”

Posting weekly on THURSDAYS, the series starts TODAY (6/16) with the story of a missing model whose body was pulled from VIRGINIA's GREAT DISMAL SWAMP, revealing secrets of which her family was unaware.

